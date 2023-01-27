Cowa LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

