Cowen Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,346 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 588,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 567,156 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

