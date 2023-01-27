Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 1.1%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crawford United Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

