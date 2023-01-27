Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

