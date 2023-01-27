Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
CRKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.