Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

CRKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

