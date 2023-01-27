Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $5.98. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1,975 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

