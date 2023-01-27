CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

