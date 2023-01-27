Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.8 %

CCI stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.61. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

