Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $2.59 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00011243 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $81.81 million and $135,341.18 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00400329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.50 or 0.28100145 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588005 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com.
