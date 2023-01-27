Crypto International Tops One Day Volume of $217,865.36 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $217,865.36 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44293222 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $131,163.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

