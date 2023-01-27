CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in CSX by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 235,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in CSX by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

