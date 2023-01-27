Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,605. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

