Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance
CFR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,605. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.