Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,813 shares of company stock worth $23,048,578. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.