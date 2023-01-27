Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 179,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 542,172 shares.The stock last traded at $27.63 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $903.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

