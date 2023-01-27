Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 370,540 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

