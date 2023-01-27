Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. 717,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,532. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

