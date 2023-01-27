Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 533 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,891. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,960 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

