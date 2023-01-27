CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

CVBF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

