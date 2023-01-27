CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,310,000 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the December 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CVS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,481. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

