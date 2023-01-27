Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

CYCC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.99.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

