CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Up 433.7% in January

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 433.7% from the December 31st total of 528,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 833,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 166.29%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.