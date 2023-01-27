Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 89,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

