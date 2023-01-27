Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYXT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile



Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

