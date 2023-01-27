D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,684. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.