D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of V.F. worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after buying an additional 761,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.19. 1,149,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

