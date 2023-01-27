D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.41% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 895,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.74. 153,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,415. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

