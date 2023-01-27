D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHI. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.08.

DHI stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

