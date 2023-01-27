DA Davidson Lowers CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

