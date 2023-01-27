Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRI opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

