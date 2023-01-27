Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUAVF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($184.78) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DUAVF remained flat at $165.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

