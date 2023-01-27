DataHighway (DHX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $340,179.20

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00010312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and approximately $340,179.20 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,043,462 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.28290083 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $333,395.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.