Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 14,332 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,858. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

