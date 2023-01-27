Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 17,809 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.76% of Columbia Banking System worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 268,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

