Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,579 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.67. 42,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,205. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.