Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,888. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $136.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

