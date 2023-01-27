Davidson Investment Advisors Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

