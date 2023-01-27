Davidson Investment Advisors Has $6.98 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

