Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,505 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

EA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. 408,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

