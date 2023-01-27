Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,995. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

