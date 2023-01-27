Davidson Trust Co. Has $678,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 51,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.21. The company had a trading volume of 368,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

