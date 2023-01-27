Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.42. 1,084,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,350. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

