Davidson Trust Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.48%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.