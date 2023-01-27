Davidson Trust Co. Sells 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.46. The company had a trading volume of 674,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.