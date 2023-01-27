Davidson Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IJJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,249. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
