Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

