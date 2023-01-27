Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.77 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $10.04 or 0.00043806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $105.77 million and $681,460.61 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

