DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0466

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $308.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00232799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00102258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,889,346 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

