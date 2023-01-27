Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,833. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

