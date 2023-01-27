DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $8,380.33 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00380331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

