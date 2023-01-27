Dejitaru Tsuka 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $65.10 million and $4.41 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00404013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.74 or 0.28358732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00586086 BTC.

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07114685 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,310,898.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

